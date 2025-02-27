Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.610-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.11. 931,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.94.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. The trade was a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,118 shares of company stock worth $5,411,891 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

