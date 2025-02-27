Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.43, but opened at $55.09. Kinetik shares last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 441,898 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kinetik from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinetik from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNTK

Kinetik Price Performance

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.13%.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Kinetik by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth $3,558,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinetik by 132.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinetik by 73.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.