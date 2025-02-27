KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 1.4% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in KLA were worth $266,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in KLA by 32,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,647,708,000 after buying an additional 3,408,617 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 114,444.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,809,000 after acquiring an additional 342,189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,684,000 after acquiring an additional 286,015 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 10,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 228,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 441,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,916,000 after acquiring an additional 201,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $738.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $713.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $715.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $609.40 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.