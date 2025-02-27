Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 12,779 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

