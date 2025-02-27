Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.