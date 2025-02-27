Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,713,956,000 after buying an additional 89,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,887,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,060,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,055,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,797,000 after buying an additional 45,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,248,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $268.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.89 and its 200-day moving average is $305.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.11 and a 1 year high of $365.88.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa America lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

