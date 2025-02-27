Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $823,158.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,867.94. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $1,997,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,128,019.74. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,719,783 shares of company stock worth $477,414,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

