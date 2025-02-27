Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $915.47 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $868.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $808.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $848.46.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.