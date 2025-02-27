Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.18 million. Krispy Kreme had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.080 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $0.04-0.08 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DNUT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

