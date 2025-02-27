Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $229.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $237.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

