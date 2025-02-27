Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Longbow Finance SA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 157,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 417,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,148 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.