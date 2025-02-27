Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,922,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,388.21 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,728.97 and a 52-week high of $3,484.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,327.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,212.80.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $32.55 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,429.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

