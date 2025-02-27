Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $273.47 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.