Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. Lantheus updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.200 EPS.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.7 %

LNTH traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.61. 319,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,204. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.78. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

