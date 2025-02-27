Lawrence Peter O’hagan Buys 4,800 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Stock

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMGGet Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.11 per share, with a total value of C$38,918.88.

IMG stock opened at C$8.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.59. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of C$3.44 and a 12 month high of C$9.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

IMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of IAMGOLD from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of IAMGOLD from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$8.68.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

