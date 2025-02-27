Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of LGRDY opened at $22.21 on Monday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Legrand will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.