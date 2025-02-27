Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Announces Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. Lemonade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Stock Performance

NYSE:LMND traded up $6.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,232. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $481,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,000.50. This represents a 11.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 28,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $1,120,849.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,874.36. The trade was a 29.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,657 shares of company stock worth $33,868,724 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LMND. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

