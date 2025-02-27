Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.63 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63), Zacks reports. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.6 %

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 655,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,351. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

