Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Macquarie

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Macquarie from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at $91,683,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,241,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,745,000 after acquiring an additional 324,088 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $25,277,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,020,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

