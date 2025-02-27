Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.60 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

