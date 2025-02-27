Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,128,000 after buying an additional 851,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,321,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,885,000 after purchasing an additional 551,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,175,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,048,000 after purchasing an additional 465,660 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

