Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

