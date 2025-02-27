Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

