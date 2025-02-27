Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of PMAY opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $517.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

