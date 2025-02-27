Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after purchasing an additional 463,387 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,961,000 after buying an additional 248,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after buying an additional 234,524 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,564,000 after buying an additional 159,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,997,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $218.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.69.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

