Loop Capital Lowers Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $140.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCC. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BCC opened at $104.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.57. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.84.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

