Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.28 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,890,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 203,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,350,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

MAA stock opened at $164.20 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Further Reading

