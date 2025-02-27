Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 789.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PDD by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its stake in PDD by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $119.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average of $113.72. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

