Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $5.16 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,157 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.22.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,840.60. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $219.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $242.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.92.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

