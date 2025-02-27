Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,502 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 250.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vertiv by 18.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Vertiv stock opened at $98.42 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

