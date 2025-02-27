Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,733 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after buying an additional 129,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $1,752,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at $2,543,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.15. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

