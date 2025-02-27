Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,573 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.09.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $152.43 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

