Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 622,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 7,715,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,236,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,346,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,194,000 after purchasing an additional 61,397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,772 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FHN opened at $20.94 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.04.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

