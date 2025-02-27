MacKenzie Realty Capital Announces Tender Offer for Starwood Real Estate Shares

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKZR) announced on February 24, 2025, that it has launched a tender offer to purchase up to 150,000 Class S shares of Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. The proposed offer price is set at $15.30 per share, representing an approximate 30% discount to Starwood’s estimated net asset value of $21.84 as of November 30, 2024.

The announcement was made through a current Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and a copy of the related press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1. The filing emphasizes that the press release contains summary information, which should be considered alongside the more detailed disclosures previously made by MacKenzie Realty Capital in its SEC filings and other public announcements.

Additionally, the report notes that the information provided, including forward-looking statements about the company’s future financial health and growth prospects, is based on current assumptions and trends. The filing makes clear that there is no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

MacKenzie Realty Capital’s tender offer details and associated SEC disclosure were signed by President Robert Dixon, underscoring the company’s commitment to transparency in its public communications and filings.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

