Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $309.49, but opened at $335.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $352.46, with a volume of 171,538 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.67.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carole Huntsman sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $116,328.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,235.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,600 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.31, for a total transaction of $1,135,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,410. This trade represents a 24.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,690 shares of company stock worth $2,692,601 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,010,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,875,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 15.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.18.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.