Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $109.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.85 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

