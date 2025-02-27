Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Maplebear from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $886,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,734,980.82. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,283.88. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,311 shares of company stock worth $1,088,636. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 559.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 162,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 137,514 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maplebear by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 45,458 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.