MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $14.21. MARA shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 17,832,966 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million.

Get MARA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,086 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of MARA by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MARA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,416,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of MARA by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 579,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 145,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MARA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 670,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 191,914 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 5.76.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.