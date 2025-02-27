MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 11.5% on Earnings Beat

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.5% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 36,068,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 34,833,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARA. Barclays started coverage on MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MARA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,086. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MARA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MARA by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in MARA by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Stock Up 10.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 5.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

