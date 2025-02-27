Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $5.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,879,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 5,396.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838,535 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $37,289,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $19,717,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in Marqeta by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 7,786,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after buying an additional 3,886,999 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

