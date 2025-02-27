McGrath & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 65,356 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

McGrath & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of McGrath & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,482,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,629 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,017,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,444 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,959,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,462.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 988,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 960,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 786,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $618.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

