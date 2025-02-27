MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,197.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,892.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,964.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,385.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

