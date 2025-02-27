MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Announces Earnings Results

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

MGE Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $93.32 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

