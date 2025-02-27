MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Zacks reports. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.42 million.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 4.0 %

MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 279,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,213. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDXG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

