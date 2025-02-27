MiMedx Group’s (MDXG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 211,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 127.6% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

