Mizuho Raises Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target to $27.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Coupang has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

