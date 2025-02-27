MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Invests $210,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $434.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $376.14 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.