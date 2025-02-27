Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $83.05 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $83,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 287,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $87,311,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,504 shares of company stock worth $9,897,305. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $304.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.