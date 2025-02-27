Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $706.94 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $642.00 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $874.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

