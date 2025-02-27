Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after buying an additional 328,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 104.4% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,353,000 after buying an additional 102,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14,315.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,223,000 after acquiring an additional 101,211 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $671.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $638.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $743.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.